Most Recent Local News
ABC Columbia: Special Series: Medical Marijuana Debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A bi-partisan group of lawmakers is pushing to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina. 28 states nationwide have given patients access to marijuana for pain treatment.…
Midlands Man Killed After Being Ejected From Car on I-20
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)- A Midlands man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle on I-20 Sunday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when Jonathan Hubbard was traveling eastbound on I-20 near the 90 mile marker. His…
2 Rescued, 4 Displaced in Midlands House Fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Columbia Fire department is investigating a fire that left four people displaced. The fire happened on House Street at a two story quadplex around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire Fighters rescued two patients from the first…
Richland Library Honors Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Richland Library hosted its annual Black History Month Fair on Saturday. The purpose of the fair is to recognized the richness of African-American culture through music, storytelling, dance and more.…
Man Who Shot 2 Neighbors Found Dead Inside Orangeburg Co. Home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)- The suspect who shot two of his neighbors in Orangeburg on Saturday, later shot and killed himself. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at approximately 1:30 p.m. Orangeburg County…
RCSD Searching For 2 Home Invasion Suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Deputies are searching for two suspects after a Friday night home invasion. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Leesburg Road around 10:30p.m. in reference to…
Man Arrested After Firing Rifle Inside Midlands Home
COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)- A 24-year-old man is facing several criminal charges after damaging a victims home during a home invasion on Friday night. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriffs department said a man…