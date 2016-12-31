Most Recent Local News
SC Year in Review: Hurricane Matthew
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- ABC Columbia News is taking a look back at the stories that impacted our state in 2016. From political conflicts to mother nature, 2016 was a busy year… continue reading ›
Year in Review Special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- Join ABC COLUMBIA NEWS Saturday and Sunday night for a look back at 2016. We count down the top stories in the Palmetto State. ABC COLUMBIA NEWS Year in… continue reading ›
Top Headlines of 2016
Looking back at major events of the past year. continue reading ›
New Year: Money Resolutions
CNN Money-- A New year means new and better ways to manage your money. Here's are some tips on making money resolutions in the New Year. Mary Maloney reports. continue reading ›
Russian Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
ABC NEWS-- Malware associated with Russian hackers was found on a computer belonging to a utility company in Vermont, according to the company. After being alerted last night by the Department of Homeland Security about malware code used in Grizzly… continue reading ›
Family Friendly New Years on Ice
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- Looking for a family friendly way to spend New Year's Eve? The City of Columbia is hosting Columbia "WOW" at Main Street on Ice. Here are the details… continue reading ›
New Trial Date set for Former Officer Michael Slager
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- Former police officer Michael Slager has a new date set for the retrial. It is now scheduled for March 1. You may remember, Slager's trial in December was… continue reading ›
Countdown to Famously Hot New Year
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- One of the biggest parties in the Southeast will kick off in Downtown Columbia Saturday. The Famously Hot New Year's Eve event is set, bringing in headliners for… continue reading ›
Interfaith Partners of SC Begin Harmony Month By Honoring Gov. Haley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-- Interfaith Partners of South Carolina (IPSC) is celebrating Interfaith Harmony Month for the fifth year in the Palmetto State. This year, members of the group honored Governor Haley with an award… continue reading ›
SC School Grading on Public Report Cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The South Carolina agency that oversees student testing hasn't officially recommended grading schools A through F on public report cards. But the suggestion has prompted a backlash from educators. Opponents include district superintendents, the state Department… continue reading ›
Judge Denies Request to Delay Roof Competency Hearing
COLUMBIA, SC (AP)- A federal judge denied a request to delay a competency hearing for the white man facing a possible death sentence in the killing of nine black parishioners at a… continue reading ›
A man so talented you have to say his first name twice
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)--Atlanta based comedian Bruce Bruce is performing at the Comedy House New Year's weekend. He stopped by the Good Morning Columbia studios to visit with Tyler Ryan, talk about the show, and take… continue reading ›
South Carolina to Get Additional Hurricane Aid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina will get an additional $65 million in federal aid to help the state rebuild after Hurricane Matthew. The Department of Housing and Urban Development grant is part of a $2.3 billion nationwide package for… continue reading ›
A big day for a favorite cured meat
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)--Bacon has been around since 1500 B.C., and over the years has become something of a food group, with American's consuming over 1.7 billion pounds of the cured meat each year. Over the last… continue reading ›