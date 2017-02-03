Most Recent Local News
SC Drought Status
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- Due to adequate winter rainfall , the South Carolina Drought Response Committee has updated the drought forecast. The group looked at the drought status of the counties in South Carolina. All counties…
NC Woman Looking to Give Away Farm in Essay Contest
NC (AP)(CNN)--A North Carolina woman is looking to give away the farm, quite literally. The Associated Press reports Norma Burns, the owner of BlueBird Hill farm wants to give it away, to a couple who submits a winning essay. Burns…
Richland County Deputies On Scene: Possible Murder-Suicide
RICHLAND, SC (WOLO)-- Richland County Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they are on scene, in the Summit, investigating a possible Murder-Suicide. According to deputies, the scene is located in the 1000 block of May Oak Circle in the Summit Subdivision.…
New National Jobs Report
ABC NEWS (WOLO)-- The latest jobs report under the Trump administration has been released. US JOBS: U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs in January, according to the Labor Department. That's more than last year's…
Go Red for Women Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- The midlands and the nation are going red Friday. National Go Red for Women Day is designed to get women heart healthy. According to health experts, heart disease is…
Truck Crashes into Irmo Home
Two young children are lucky to be alive after authorities say a pick up slammed into the side of their home and came to rest in their bedroom.
Ruth's Pimento Cheese Recall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ruth's Salads has announced a recall of its Original Pimento Spread in 7-ounce plastic containers after determining it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A statement from the Charlotte-based…