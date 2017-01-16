Most Recent Local News
Toddler Shot In Alleged Drug Deal
A two year old gets shot in the head during what authorities are calling a drug deal gone wrong. continue reading ›
Ringling Bros Circus to Close after 146 years
It's curtains for "The Greatest Show on Earth." After 146 years of entertaining, Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus is shutting down. Ringling Bros. was founded in Wisconsin… continue reading ›
Dog On Thin Ice Rescued
Rescue crews move into action after a dogs love of chasing geese leaves him stranded on thin ice. continue reading ›
Cargo Plane Crashes, Killing 33
BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN (AP) -- The Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan (KEER'-gih-stan) says a cargo plane has crashed in a residential area just outside the Central Asian country's main airport, killing 32 people. The ministry says the Turkish airline Boeing 747 crash-landed… continue reading ›
Gamecocks Honor Future Rhodes Scholar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Gamecocks athletics is having a lot of success in sports, but during halftime of the men's basketball game on Saturday the school honored achievement in the classroom. Honorary Captain, senior… continue reading ›
Historic Marker Unveiled at Beth Shalom Cemetery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- A historic marker was unveiled at one of the most historic cemeteries in America on Sunday. The Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative partnered with the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina… continue reading ›
SC Democrats Rally for Affordable Care Act With 'Day of Action'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Protesters took to the streets on Sunday as part of a nationwide protest of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Here at home, dozens of South Carolinian's participated… continue reading ›
One Person Shot at Bojangles in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)- One person has been taken to an area hospital after being shot at a Bojangles in Cayce. City of Cayce spokesperson, Ashley Hunter said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon… continue reading ›
Eddie Long, Megachurch Pastor Embroiled in Scandal, Dies
LITHONIA, Ga. (ABC News)- Eddie Long, the flamboyant megachurch pastor whose reputation was tarnished after former congregants accused him of sexual misconduct, has died. He was 63. Long died Sunday after battling cancer, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia,… continue reading ›
SC trooper treated after parked cruiser hit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)-A South Carolina state trooper is recovering after a motorist plowed into his parked cruiser along Interstate 85. Greenville County sheriff's deputies said Sunday the motorist faces DUI and other charges after the crash late Saturday. A Highway… continue reading ›
Fatal Nightclub Shooting Follows Evicted Patron's Return
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina authorities are investigating a deadly nightclub shooting after the victim was escorted out and then tried to return. York County sheriff's deputies say it happened early Sunday at The Hideaway Club in Rock… continue reading ›
Woman killed after crashing into tree identified, 2 children injured
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)- The driver killed after crashing into a tree Sunday Afternoon has been identified. The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, said Kathryn B. Ellison of Leesville, was killed when… continue reading ›
Unattended Cooking Causes Fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Unattended cooking is to blame for a Sunday morning fire in Columbia. Fire officials say the blaze happened on Colleton Street at 10:50 a.m. Three people have been displaced… continue reading ›
2 Hospitalized After Columbia Duplex Catches Fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Fire officials say two people were taken to an area hospital after a duplex caught fire Sunday morning. Captain Brick Lewis, with the Columbia Fire Department said the fire happened… continue reading ›