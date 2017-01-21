Most Recent Local News
Police: Teen struck, killed after jumping from stolen SUV
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)- Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been killed after he jumped from a stolen SUV was it was still moving and was then run over by the driverless vehicle. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a… continue reading ›
Troopers: Cyclist killed by tracker trailer in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)-A bicyclist was killed Friday night in Orangeburg County after getting hit by a tracker trailer, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 7:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 about one… continue reading ›
4 Dead After Tornado Rips Through South Mississippi
ABC NEWS- Four people were killed, roofs were ripped from homes and churches, and trees were torn from the earth early Saturday when a tornado hitting in the dark of night ripped through a region in southern Mississippi, officials said.… continue reading ›
Security Officer Stabbed Multiple Times at Midlands Restaurant
RICHLAND COUTNY, S.C. (WOLO)- A security officer is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at a restaurant Saturday morning in Columbia. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's office responded to a disturbance call at My Place Bar and Grill located… continue reading ›
Sentencing for Friend of Dylann Roof Scheduled
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Sentencing has been scheduled for a friend of the man sentenced to die for gunning down nine black parishioners during a Bible study in a South Carolina church. Court records filed Thursday show Joey Meek's sentencing… continue reading ›
New High Blood Pressure Guidelines for Seniors
CNN- Health Minute on New Guidelines for High Blood Pressure for those 60 and older. Here's a look from Kim Hutcherson. continue reading ›
North Main Street Shooting Investigation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- Columbia Police are searching for a suspected shooter. The shooting took place Thursday in thr 5800 block of North Main Street, say officials. Officers say a man was shot in… continue reading ›
Man Killed in Camelot Street Shooting Identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) --The Richland County Coroner, Gary Watts, has released the name of the person killed in a shooting incident that happened Friday night in the 6500 block of Camelot Street… continue reading ›
Midlands Residents React to President Trump's Inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Donald Trump is officially our nation's 45th president. Reactions from people watching the inauguration in the Midlands are mixed. "It was a great message, very encouraging. I'm hopeful for the… continue reading ›
President Trump Honored Clinton came to Inaugural Lunch
WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump _ in brief remarks at his inaugural lunch at the Capitol _ said he was honored that Hillary Clinton, his rival in the White House race, came to the event. The bipartisan crowd of… continue reading ›
Funeral Services Set for White Knoll Baseball Player
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- A White Knoll sophomore who had committed to USC baseball will have Funeral Services Saturday. 16 year old Brett Williams died Tuesday. The Lexington county coroner… continue reading ›
Student Arrested After Paper Airplane Hits Teacher in Eye
A South Carolina high school student is facing a possible 30-day jail sentence for allegedly throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye. continue reading ›
Graffiti Suspect Arrested, Authorities Say
Deputies arrested a suspect in connection with damaging property to at least 40 locations throughout the county. continue reading ›
Suspects Accused of Stealing a 'Shopping Cart Full of Merchandise' from Target
Columbia police are seeking two female suspects accused of pepper-spraying a Target employee before stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise. continue reading ›