Year in Review Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- Join ABC COLUMBIA NEWS Saturday and Sunday night for a look back at 2016. We count down the top stories in the Palmetto State. ABC COLUMBIA NEWS Year in… continue reading ›

SC School Grading on Public Report Cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The South Carolina agency that oversees student testing hasn't officially recommended grading schools A through F on public report cards. But the suggestion has prompted a backlash from educators. Opponents include district superintendents, the state Department… continue reading ›

South Carolina to Get Additional Hurricane Aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina will get an additional $65 million in federal aid to help the state rebuild after Hurricane Matthew. The Department of Housing and Urban Development grant is part of a $2.3 billion nationwide package for… continue reading ›

A big day for a favorite cured meat

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)--Bacon has been around since 1500 B.C., and over the years has become something of a food group, with American's consuming over 1.7 billion pounds of the cured meat each year.  Over the last… continue reading ›

