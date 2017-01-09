Most Recent Local News
Clemson/Alabama Rematch
Whether you are ready to "roll tide" or growl like a Tiger, Football fans are ready to see Alabama and Clemson go head to head during the 2017 Playoffs Monday Night. continue reading ›
The Executive Order: Pros, Cons, and the Use of Executive Authority
As you might remember from social studies class, Governmental power is granted through the use of checks and balances. continue reading ›
Fixing Roads Legislators Top Priority
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Fixing South Carolina's highways again tops legislators' priority list for the session that starts Tuesday. But roadblocks remain to any plan that increases gas taxes to fund construction. Proposals in the House and Senate would eventually increase… continue reading ›
Monday Morning Menu
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) - Good Morning Columbia's Grace Joyal and Rochelle Dean bring you details on your Monday Morning Menu. Free Fridays at Riverbanks Zoo: Richland and Lexington receive free admission into the park… continue reading ›
Chrysler to put One Billion Dollars into U.S. Jobs
Fiat Chrysler plans to create some two-thousand new jobs in Ohio and Michigan. The company said Sunday, that the new jobs would be added in its existing plants located… continue reading ›
40 Young Adults Recognized at Columbia Urban League's Cotillion
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It was a night of honoring academic excellence on Saturday night in the Midlands. The Columbia Urban League hosted it's 5th annual Project Ready Cotillion at the Brookland Banquet & Conference Center. Forty young ladies and gentlemen who… continue reading ›
Columbia Police Looking For Two Armed Robbery Suspects
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at Dunkin Donuts located in the 3300 block of Devine Street Saturday night. Authorities said no one was injured… continue reading ›
Man in Critical Condition After Early Morning Shooting in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)–The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early morning shooting in West Columbia that left one man in critical condition. Deputies said the male victim,… continue reading ›
Dylann Roof Puts up No Defense Against Death Penalty
After four days of testimony, prosecutors rested their death penalty case Monday against convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, calling more than two dozen people during the trial's penalty phase. continue reading ›
ABC Columbia-Red Cross Blood Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The winter months are typically slow, in terms of blood donations. The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors, they say about 37,000 fewer donations were given in November and December than… continue reading ›
Polar Bear Plunge Benefiting Children's Charities of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Dozens of South Carolinians braved the winter weather on Saturday for the Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Carolina. Divers paid $5- $10 to participate in the chilly event, which raised… continue reading ›
South Carolina National Guard Supports Presidential Inauguration
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina National Guard is preparing to assist with the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 30 Soldiers from the 59th Troop Command will join the more than 7,500 citizen- Soldiers and Airmen… continue reading ›
Columbia Police Seek Public's Help After Man Shot
COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)--The Columbia Police department is asking for the public's help after a man was shot at Willow Run apartments. Police said the man was at a local hospital after… continue reading ›
Sumter Woman Arrested After Cashing Fake Checks
SUMTER, SC (WOLO)-A woman wanted on multiple charges after cashing fake payroll checks at local businesses has been arrested. Officers with the Sumter Police Department, assisted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and… continue reading ›