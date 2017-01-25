Join Us for Good Morning Columbia On-Air Now

Carolina Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- It was a sea of Garnet and Black as representatives from the University of South Carolina joined lawmakers at the State House for Carolina day. Supporters from the…

School Choice Rally in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- - Hundreds of students, teachers and parents gathered in Columbia Wednesday for National School Choice Week. The Township Auditorium was the site of the school choice rally. The event included…

McMaster Names Chief of Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster has chosen a long-time aide as his chief of staff. According to the governor's office, Trey Walker is rejoining his former boss following McMaster's ascension.

Protesters Hoist 'RESIST' Banner From Crane Near White House

The morning after President Donald Trump issued orders to delay environmental rules and restart pipeline projects, seven Greenpeace protesters climbed a 270-foot tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, "RESIST."

Bryant Sworn-In as Lieutenant Governor

State senators have elected an Anderson Republican to become South Carolina's next lieutenant governor following Henry McMaster's ascension to the governor's office.

