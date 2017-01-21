Top Stories

Recent Headlines

ABC PROMOTIONS

Most Recent Local News

Sentencing for Friend of Dylann Roof Scheduled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Sentencing has been scheduled for a friend of the man sentenced to die for gunning down nine black parishioners during a Bible study in a South Carolina church. Court records filed Thursday show Joey Meek's sentencing… continue reading ›

Features, Specials & Web Exclusives

Meet The Team

Meet The Team »

Weather

The ABC Columbia Weather Team

wx-talent-1 wx-talent-1
Get Today's ABC Columbia Weather Forecast!

Most Popular

On Twitter

Community

What's On

On TV