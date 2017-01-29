Top Stories

Recent Headlines

ABC PROMOTIONS

Most Recent Local News

ABC Columbia: Special Series: Medical Marijuana Debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A bi-partisan group of lawmakers is pushing to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina. 28 states nationwide have given patients access to marijuana for pain treatment.…

Midlands Man Killed After Being Ejected From Car on I-20

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)- A Midlands man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle on I-20 Sunday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when Jonathan Hubbard was traveling eastbound on I-20 near the 90 mile marker. His…

2 Rescued, 4 Displaced in Midlands House Fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Columbia Fire department is investigating a fire that left four people displaced. The fire happened on House Street at a two story quadplex around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire Fighters rescued two patients from the first…

Richland Library Honors Black History Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Richland Library hosted its annual Black History Month Fair on Saturday. The purpose of the fair is to recognized the richness of African-American culture through music, storytelling, dance and more.…

RCSD Searching For 2 Home Invasion Suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Deputies are searching for two suspects after a Friday night home invasion. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Leesburg Road around 10:30p.m. in reference to…

Man Arrested After Firing Rifle Inside Midlands Home

  COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)-  A 24-year-old man is facing several criminal charges after damaging a victims home during a home invasion on Friday night. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriffs department said a man…

Features, Specials & Web Exclusives

Meet The Team

Meet The Rest of the Team »

Weather

The ABC Columbia Weather Team

wx-talent-1 wx-talent-1
Get Today's ABC Columbia Weather Forecast!

Popular Videos

Most Popular

On Twitter

Community

What's On

On TV