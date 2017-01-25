Most Recent Local News
Lawmakers Ready to Tackle State Issues With New Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- From crumbling roads to tax reforms, lawmakers say there are a laundry list of items they're ready to tackle with the new Governor. "This is an important time and…
Carolina Day at the State House
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-- It was a sea of Garnet and Black as representatives from the University of South Carolina joined lawmakers at the State House for Carolina day. Supporters from the…
School Choice Rally in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- - Hundreds of students, teachers and parents gathered in Columbia Wednesday for National School Choice Week. The Township Auditorium was the site of the school choice rally. The event included…
McMaster Names Chief of Staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster has chosen a long-time aide as his chief of staff. According to the governor's office, Trey Walker is rejoining his former boss following McMaster's ascension.
South Carolina's New Lt. Governor, Leatherman Re-Elected Senate Pro Tem.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- A day of elections at the State House Wednesday. Anderson Republican Kevin Bryant was sworn in as lieutenant governor but filling the powerful seat of senate president pro tempore…
Protesters Hoist 'RESIST' Banner From Crane Near White House
The morning after President Donald Trump issued orders to delay environmental rules and restart pipeline projects, seven Greenpeace protesters climbed a 270-foot tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, "RESIST."
Bryant Sworn-In as Lieutenant Governor
State senators have elected an Anderson Republican to become South Carolina's next lieutenant governor following Henry McMaster's ascension to the governor's office.