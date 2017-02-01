Most Recent Local News
Legislators Elect Sumter Judge to State's Highest Court
A Circuit Court judge from Sumter is South Carolina's newest Supreme Court justice.
Sheriff: Career Criminal Led Deputy on 115 MPH Chase
A sheriff's deputy in Kershaw County was led on a high speed chase early Wednesday morning by a 56-year-old woman who authorities say has a lengthy criminal history.
Unlicensed Suspect Never Completed Home Repairs, Deputies Say
A 47-year-old man is accused of scamming a victim out of thousands of dollars for home remodeling repairs and working without a license.
SLED Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police are on the scene of an "incident" on West Richardson and Old Postern Road Wednesday. State Law Enforcement Division officials say they are also headed to West Richardson in Summerville for what they call an…
Unsealed Docs Released in Roof Case
Dozens of pages of formerly sealed materials in the federal hate crimes case against condemned church shooter Dylann Roof were unsealed Tuesday night.
Enrollment Growing Slowly at South Carolina State University
Enrollment is rising slowly at South Carolina State University as the Orangeburg school recovers from financial problems.
NC School Custodian Fired, Charged with Child Sex Crimes
Deputies in Burke County have arrested and charged a school custodian with solicitation of a child by computer and indecent liberties with a child.