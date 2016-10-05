Red Cross Asking for Volunteers ahead of Hurricane Mathew

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Red Cross is in need of local volunteers to help in Columbia ahead of Hurricane Mathew, say officials.

“We are preparing to help families across South Carolina who may be affected by Hurricane Matthew,” said Rebecca Jordan, executive director for the American Red Cross of Central SC. “By joining us as a Red Cross volunteer, you will bring and comfort to your community when it is needed most.”

The Red Cross says they are in need of volunteers to be available to assist with sheltering, feeding, and operational support.

New volunteers can visit RedCross.org/SC and click on volunteer to start their application.

Red Cross volunteer training is free and open to the public. A background check will be performed on every volunteer applicant, say officials.