SCE&G: How to Report Outages During Hurricane Mathew

by Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In light of Hurricane Mathew SCE&G is providing helpful tips and information for customers who lose power.

SCE&G offers the following safety and storm preparedness tips for customers:

Report outages:

By text: Register for SCE&G’s text option online at www.sceg.com. Simply log in to your account and

look for the "Activate Text Options” under the "Account Options” feature and then follow the

instructions. Once you are registered, if you are experiencing an outage, simply text the word "OUT” to

467234 (gosceg).

By phone: 1-888- 333-4465.

By mobile device: Report and check the status of your power outage online from your internet-ready

mobile device or phone by visiting www.sceg.com/mobile and clicking on “Outages & Emergencies.”

 Stay away from downed power lines – Storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes

taking power lines and even meter boxes down with them. Always assume any downed power line you see is

live and stay away. To report a downed line, call 1-888- 333-4465.

 Stay informed – Keeping customers safe and up-to- date with timely information is a top priority. Follow SCE&G

on Twitter at @scegnews or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scegnews for the latest storm-related

information and safety tips.

 Learn more at SCE&G’s storm center: www.sceg.com/storm. The storm center includes additional important

safety tips, as well as information about SCE&G’s process for restoring service to customers.