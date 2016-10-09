Governor Haley Lifts Evacuation Orders for Portions of Coast

by Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO )–Some Coastal residents can now return to their homes following evacuation orders.

Governor Nikki Haley on Sunday lifted the order for all residents in Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties.

But residents in Beaufort, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper counties are still under evacuation orders, while crews assess damage.

Acvordi g to SC EMD, returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways and detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.

Even though weather conditions have improved, motorists should prepare for fallen trees, downed power lines and standing water in and around roadways. Citizens also should anticipate power outages, say State officials.