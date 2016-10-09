Haley Asks for Patience in Days Ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley addressed the state’s response to Hurricane Matthew Saturday evening.

Haley said assessment begins and will continue through at least Sunday. Officials say at the height of the storm, more than 800,000 people in the state were without power.

The governor says officials are closely watching some rivers, including the Waccamaw and Black River, which could crest Monday.

Haley says the S.C. Department of Transportation will clear roads in coordination with evacuation repeals, which Haley says will start Sunday.

“We ask for your patience and remember that we are blessed, because what really was an unusual storm that was coming at us from all directions, we were able to do the best that we could to keep everybody safe,” she said.