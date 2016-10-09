School Closings/Openings

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Across the Midlands there are a number of schools that will remain closed due to Hurricane Matthew while others that were closed will open their doors.

CLOSED

All schools in Sumter School District

Clarendon County School District One, Two and Three

Orangeburg Districts 3, 4, and 5

Webber Elementary School in Eastover -Richland One

OPEN AS OF TUESDAY

Claflin University

Kershaw County Schools

South Carolina State University

OPENING WEDNESDAY

Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College (All classes will resume their regular schedules).

CURFEW

A curfew will go into effect tonight for the city and county of Sumter from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

This list will be updated by a member of the ABC Columbia team.