School Closings/Openings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Across the Midlands there are a number of schools that will remain closed due to Hurricane Matthew while others that were closed will open their doors.
CLOSED
All schools in Sumter School District
Clarendon County School District One, Two and Three
Orangeburg Districts 3, 4, and 5
Webber Elementary School in Eastover -Richland One
OPEN AS OF TUESDAY
Claflin University
Kershaw County Schools
South Carolina State University
OPENING WEDNESDAY
Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College (All classes will resume their regular schedules).
CURFEW
A curfew will go into effect tonight for the city and county of Sumter from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
