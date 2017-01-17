Allen-Williams Named to SEC Leadership Council

by SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – Junior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams is one of 14 Southeastern Conference student-athletes selected to represent their team and institution as a member of the first SEC Football Student-Athlete Leadership Council, it was announced today. The Council consists of one representative from each SEC institution, and the group will hold its first meeting at SEC headquarters in Birmingham Feb. 4.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey introduced new Student-Athlete Leadership Councils in 2016 for the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball in which, in addition to the conference’s longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff.

The SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council held its meeting in September, while the SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) gathered in Birmingham in July. The SAAC group recently participated in a career exploration tour in Atlanta during the week of the SEC Football Championship Game.

The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness. The groups also provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The student-athletes who comprise the SEC Football Student-Athlete Leadership Council are: Christian Miller, Alabama; Rawleigh Williams, Arkansas; Marcus Davis, Auburn; Martez Ivey, Florida; Aaron Davis, Georgia; Greg Hart, Kentucky, Danny Etling, LSU; Shea Patterson, Ole Miss; Gerri Green, Mississippi State; Nate Brown, Missouri; Bryson Allen-Williams, South Carolina; Micah Abernathy, Tennessee; Christian Kirk, Texas A&M; and Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt.