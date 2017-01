It’s a Battle of Attrition Between Florida and Carolina

by Mike Gillespie

At the top of the SEC sit Kentucky, Florida and USC, but after Wednesday night, either the Gators or Gamecocks will sit in third place. Frank Martin and his Gamecocks look for their second-straight win against the Gators, which Martin says ultimately comes down to whoever uses their bench most effectively. Click the video to watch our story from ABC Columbia News at 6.