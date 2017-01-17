Clemson adds two to women’s golf roster

by Clemson Communications

Clemson, S.C. (CAC) — Clemson women’s golf coach Kelley Hester has added two players to the team roster for the second semester. Ashley Czarnecki, a transfer from Wofford College, and Kennedy Swann, from Austin, Texas, joined the roster last week and will be eligible to play in the spring semester as freshmen.

“We are please to have both young ladies join our team this spring,” said Hester. “Ashley was the 2015 South Carolina Junior Golf Association Player of the Year and has had great success in junior golf in this state. Kennedy is the No. 3 ranked player in Texas and brings national competitive experience to our lineup. Both players add depth to our team roster and lineup and will help offset the loss of Sloan Shanahan, who graduated in December.”

Czarnecki comes to Clemson as a transfer from Wofford College in Spartanburg. She played in three tournaments in the fall for the Terriers and had a season best 70 at the Lady Paladin Invitational. She had a top 25 finish at the Terrier Invitational as well.

A native of Greenville, S.C, she was a six-year letter winner on the Mauldin High Golf Team. She was named 2015 Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) Girls Jr. Player of the Year, as well as the 2015 Beth Daniel South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA) Jr. Girls Player of the Year. She also qualified for the 2015 United States Golf Association (USGA) Junior Girls Championship.

At Mauldin, Czarnecki was a four-time all-region selection and two-time all-state selection. She won numerous tournaments, including the 2015 WSCGA Girls Championship, 2015 South Carolina Jr. Match Play Championship, 2015 Cobbs Glenn Junior Championship and 2015 George Holiday Memorial Championship. Czarnecki was also runner-up at the South Carolina 4AAAA Girls Championship, Carolina Jr. Championship and SCJGA Players Championship.

Swann finished second at last spring’s Texas 6A High School Tournament and was the runner-up at the Jordan Spieth Championship. This past fall she finished second at the Texas Girls Invitational. In 2013, as a 14-year old, she won the US Kids World Championship at Pinehurst.

A four-year Academic All-State selection, she was the number-one player on the Westlake High School team all four years of her high school career. She also won the TJGT Sportsmanship Award in 2016.

Swann has considerable experience in national AJGA Tournaments. She recorded six top 10 finishes in her 14 AJGA events over the last two years, and had consecutive 16th-place finishes at the AJGA National Girls Tournament.