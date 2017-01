Clemson Linebacker Gets National Championship Trophy Tattoo

by Mike Gillespie

Prior to the National Championship, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard called the Clemson linebacking unit the “Achilles heel” of the Tigers. It didn’t take long for Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware to respond. Boulware showing off his new tattoo of the 2017 National Championship trophy on twitter. It’s on his Achilles, of course.