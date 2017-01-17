Coastal Carolina #11 in D1Baseball Preseason Poll

by SID

CONWAY (Coastal) – Coastal Carolina, the defending national champions, are ranked 11th in the D1Baseball.com preseason baseball poll, it was announced today.

The #11 ranking is Coastal’s highest ever to start a season. The Chanticleers’ previous high was ranking 12th in the 2010 Baseball America poll.

TCU, a team Coastal beat twice to advance to the College World Series final, picks up its third nod as the preseason #1. Previously, Coastal was ranked 19th in Collegiate Baseball’s 2017 preseason poll and 24th in PerfectGame.org’s. Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the USA Today Coaches poll have yet to be released.

Also cracking the D1Baseball preseason top 25 are Coastal Carolina’s 2017 foes North Carolina (9th), Clemson (15th) and UNC Wilmington (24th) as well as #13 Louisiana, who Coastal will face in key Sun Belt Conference series in early April.

The ACC leads all leagues with seven teams in the Top 25: No. 3 Florida State, No. 6 NC State, No. 9 North Carolina, No. 12 Louisville, No. 15 Clemson, No. 17 Virginia and No. 21 Miami. The SEC is next with five, followed by the Pac-12 with four. The Big 12, Big West and Sun Belt placed two teams apiece in the rankings, while the American Athletic Conference, Big Ten and Conference USA each landed one team in the Top 25.

To purchase 2017 Coastal Carolina baseball season tickets, visit the CCU Athletics Ticket Office website or call the CCU Athletics Ticket Office at: 843-347-8499.