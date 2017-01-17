Crews Battle Large Apartment Fire in Orangeburg County

by Kimberlei Davis

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Crews are battling a massive fire in Orangeburg County, officials tell ABC Columbia.

Flames ripped through the Roosevelt Garden Apartments near Orangeburg Wilkinson High School sometime this afternoon.

No word on how many families have been displaced as a result of the fire.

ABC Columbia has a crew headed to Orangeburg and will bring you the latest on-air and online.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

