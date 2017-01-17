Gamecocks Ranked No. 4 In the Nation by D1Baseball

by SID

Columbia, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 as announced on Tuesday morning. The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.

South Carolina is one of five SEC schools to be ranked. Also ranked is Florida (No. 2), LSU (No. 5), Vanderbilt (No. 7) and Texas A&M (No. 20).

This is South Carolina’s third preseason national ranking. The Gamecocks were also ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball and No. 5 in the nation by Perfect Game.

RANK TEAM (2016 Record)

1 TCU (49-18)

2 Florida (52-16)

3 Florida State (41-22)

4 South Carolina (46-18)

5 LSU (45-21)

6 NC State (38-22)

7 Vanderbilt (43-19)

8 Oregon State (35-19)

9 North Carolina (34-21)

10 East Carolina (38-23)

11 Coastal Carolina (55-18)

12 Louisville (50-14)

13 UL Lafayette (43-21)

14 Texas Tech (47-20)

15 Clemson (44-20)

16 Cal State Fullerton (36-23)

17 Virginia (38-22)

18 Stanford (31-23)

19 Arizona (49-24)

20 Texas A&M (49-16)

21 Miami (Fla.) (50-14)

22 Maryland (30-27)

23 Rice (38-24)

24 UNCW (41-19)

25 UC Santa Barbara (43-20)