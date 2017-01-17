S.C. Representatives Weigh In On Inauguration Boycott

by Gabrielle Franklin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Some members of Congress from around the United States say they are planning on boycotting Friday’s inauguration. South Carolina representatives are weighing in on the increasing number of legislators vowing to skip President-Elect Trump’s swearing-in.

Representative Gary Simrill says Americans should respect whoever becomes president. “I didn’t support President Obama when he ran in ’08 or ’12 but I certainly respect him and I respect the presidency. I think when you boycott, you’re boycotting America versus that person,” said the York County representative.

ABC News sources say the number of congress members planning to boycott trump’s inauguration has risen to over 50.

“Nothing binds these representatives to come out there and support him in his inauguration. If they feel that’s what they want to do by not going to the inauguration, I would support their opinion,” said Richland County Representative Beth Bernstein.

Regardless of whether they agree with the boycott or not, representatives say congressional members have the right to miss out on the ceremony.

“That’s a way, of course, people [can] express themselves as far there own personal convictions,” said Representative Joe McEachern of Richland County.

“I certainly respect the right for anyone to boycott what they do not approve of. But I can tell you that Donald Trump is a legitimate president-elect of the United States. He will be sworn in on the 20th and I look forward to being apart of that in D.C,” said Simrill.