Victim in 1-77 Accident Identified

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The victim in a fatal accident that shut down parts of 1-77 near Blythewood Monday night has been identified.

According to Coroner Gary Watts, 55 year old Barrett Keith Scott was killed in a multi-vehicle collision .

Watts says Scott was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a collision with two tractor trailers.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.