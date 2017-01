#24 USC Pads Tournament Resume with Win over #19 Florida

by Greg Brzozowski

January is early in the basketball schedule, but #24 USC padded its NCAA Tournament resume Wednesday night with a 57-53 win over #19 Florida. The Gamecocks and Wildcats are now the only two teams with unbeaten records in conference play. Click the video to watch Greg Brzozowski’s story from Colonial Life Arena Wednesday.