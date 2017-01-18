Annual C.A.P.S. Soccer Clinic Set For Feb. 18

by SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — The South Carolina men’s soccer program has announced the 18th annual C.A.P.S. Clinic will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at Stone Stadium.

The clinic is designed for children and parents to learn the sport of soccer together. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, with the day’s activities wrapping up at noon with an autograph session to follow. The cost is $35 for the first child and $25 for each sibling, and is designed for ages 4-14. All proceeds benefit Children’s Chance of South Carolina, which assists children with cancer and their families with non-medical needs.

Register by Feb. 10 to reserve your T-shirt, while a snack will also be provided for the registration fee. Walkups will be accepted on the day of, but there is no guarantee of a T-shirt unless you register by the date above.

The registration can be found in downloadable PDF format at the top of the release. Please send all registrations and checks payable to Children’s Chance at the address listed on the form. Please contact Children’s Chance with any questions at 803-254-5996 or childrenschance@ childrenschance.org.

Participants should bring their own soccer ball, shin guards, water and appropriate soccer apparel. Parents can dress either to participate or observe. Cameras are encouraged so you can capture moments from the event.

All clinics are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.