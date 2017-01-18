Charges Upgraded for Owner of Dogs That Killed Boy, Injured Girl

by ABC Team

ATLANTA (WSBTV)- Charges have been upgraded for the man who owned the dogs that mauled two children walking to the bus Tuesday morning.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington learned that Cameron Tucker has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Logan Braatz. Syari Sanders, 5, was seriously injured in the dog attack.

A judge set Tucker’s bond at $70,000.

A neighbor detailed the moment neighbors rushed to save three children during the attack by a pit bull and border collie near Gideons Drive in southwest Atlanta.

“I run up on the girl. She had been mauled very badly,” said neighbor Angie Smith. “I ran to the baby and when I looked down at her, I knew there was nothing that I could do.”

Shamonta Clayton, a neighbor to the children who were attacked, said he woke up this morning to screams and ran outside. He found a little girl who had been badly mauled.

“As I get to the end of the street, I see the child’s unconscious body laying in the middle of the street,” Clayton said.

He noticed another dog and followed it, finding children pinned on a porch in the back of an abandoned house.

“So I chased the dog away from the kids, and I noticed the second child, a little boy, his unconscious body laying down in the grass,” Clayton said.