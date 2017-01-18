Crysty Vaughan

Anchor

by Kimberlei Davis

“This is home”.

Born and raised in Irmo, I am a proud native of Columbia. In a business that caters to change, I have been a constant at ABC Columbia News since 1995.

I am an Emmy-nominated journalist and anchor various broadcasts for ABC Columbia. I am blessed to be able to bring the news to a community I grew up in. Through the years, I have worked my way up the ranks…taking on every role in the newsroom from producer and reporter to anchor.

I just can‘t seem to leave this place! I have received several awards, including an Associated Press award for consumer reporting and an Emmy Nomination for our news coverage of a deadly plane crash. I have had the opportunity to cover some of the biggest stories in the state, from politics to Presidential visits. One of my favorite interviews, a one on one with Herman Boone, the real coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans.”

I feel honored to be trusted with the responsibilities of delivering news and information that‘s important to the community I live in. I am a graduate of Irmo High School and a graduate of Winthrop University.

I am married to a former television reporter. I am a mommy. My husband and I are working on a major project: raising two young sons and a golden retriever…oh, and simply trying to keep our house intact.