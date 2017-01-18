Expert Explains What Haley’s Role Would be as U.N. Ambassador

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Governor Haley sat before Congress as they decide whether she is the right woman for the job. Director of USC’s Walker Institute of International and Area Studies Bob Cox said the position she is up for is no small role.

“The U.N. Ambassador’s job is to represent the United States at the major international organization that includes all countries around the world. It’s a major forum for different countries to communicate with one another to try to organize the world in a peaceful way,” said Cox.

Haley faced a variety of questions ranging from dealing with foreign nations like Russia and North Korea to sexual exploitation and LGBT rights. No matter what the question, Haley maintained she intends to fulfill the U.N.’s purpose.

“We need to represent our country from a point of strength,” said Haley. “We need to remind the rest of the world that we are the moral compass of the world. We need to express our values as we go forth. We need to let them know that we are not one to be grey anymore, when we say something that’s where we stand and when we say we’re going to do something, we need to follow through and do that.”