Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Shortness of Breath

by ABC News





Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, Texas, for shortness of breath, his office said in a statement.

Bush, 92, is being monitored at Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution and is resting comfortably, his office said.

“He’s been in Methodist since Saturday and has responded very well to treatments,” family spokesman Jim McGrath told ABC News. “Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.