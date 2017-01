Free Flu Shots Available

by Rochelle Dean

Columbia, S.C (WOLO) — Flu Season is here and you have one last chance to try to beat the bug.

Palmetto Health Richland is hosting a FREE flu clinic Wednesday for those of you who would like to have some protection against influenza.

The hospital will have the mobile unit at the South Carolina State house until 1:30, and at the Northwestern YMCA from 5pm until 7pm.

No appointments are needed.