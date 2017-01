George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

by Stephanie Savage

FILE (CNN) — Former president George H-W Bush is hospitalized in Texas. His spokesperson says he was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday for shortness of breath.

Bush’s office says he is responding to treatments and could be released “soon.”

The 92-year-old has battled several health issues in recent years. He has a form of Parkinson’s Disease and uses a wheelchair or scooter to get around.