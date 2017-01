Haley Confirmation Hearing Today

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Nikki Haley is scheduled for her U.N. confirmation hearing Wednesday.

She will go before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

ABC Columbia News spoke to several SC Lawmakers about Haley’s confirmation hearing, some telling us they agree that Haley’s experience of tackling tough issues in the state have prepared her to handle big issues in Washington.