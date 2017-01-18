Highlights: Gamecocks Take Down Gators, 57-53

by Sports Department

Florida and and Carolina played an instant classic Wednesday night, with USC hanging on for a 57-53 win. Sindarius Thornwell scored a game-high 20 points for USC, as the Gamecocks improve to 15-3, 5-0 in the SEC. With the win over Florida, the Gamecocks are now .5 game behind Kentucky in the SEC standings. USC and Kentucky face off Saturday night, with the winner taking the lead in the conference.

Click the video to watch our highlights from ABC Columbia Sports.