LIVE: Confirmation Hearing for UN Ambassador Nominee Gov. Nikki Haley

by ABC Columbia Staff



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO/ABC News) – Governor Nikki Haley is scheduled for her U.N. confirmation hearing Wednesday.

She will go before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

ABC Columbia News spoke to several SC Lawmakers about Haley’s confirmation hearing, some telling us they agree that Haley’s experience of tackling tough issues in the state have prepared her to handle big issues in Washington.

“Like most government agencies, the United Nations could benefit from a fresh set of eyes,” Haley will tell the committee, according to her prepared remarks provided to ABC News by the presidential transition team. “I will take an outsider’s look at the institution.”

Aside from being a vocal critic of President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear agreement and from trade missions she led overseas as governor, Haley is not known for her foreign policy credentials — but that doesn’t bother her.

“Diplomacy itself is not new to me,” Haley will say in her opening remarks. “In fact, I would suggest there is nothing more important to a governor’s success than her ability to unite those with different backgrounds, viewpoints, and objectives behind a common purpose.”

In a series of talking points released along with her prepared remarks, the transition team declares Haley will “turn the page on the failed diplomacy of the past and introduce a bold new, America-first agenda on the international stage.

Trump is known for trashing the United Nations, and after the security council passed a resolution calling for an end to Israeli settlements, Trump lashed out on Twitter, calling the U.N. a “club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.” He has said the U.N. is not a friend of Israel and that he would reject and peace agreement with the Palestinians that it might propose.

Haley will also blast the U.N. for that vote, which the Obama administration chose not to veto, and will say that “nowhere has the U.N.’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel. … Last month’s passage of U.N. Resolution 2334 was a terrible mistake, making a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians harder to achieve.” The Obama administration has argued that more settlements impede the chances of a two-state solution.

“I will be a strong voice for American principles and American interests, even if that is not what other U.N. representatives want to hear,” Haley will say. “The time has come for American strength once again.”

Nimrata “Nikki” Haley, (born as Nimrata Randhawa) is the daughter of Indian immigrants and the first female governor of her home state, South Carolina. She drew national attention in 2015 for her work to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state’s Capitol grounds following the Charleston church shooting.

She also delivered the Republican response to President Obama’s final State of the Union speech in January 2016.

Despite her popularity in the Republican Party, Trump’s decision ask her to serve in his administration was somewhat surprising given their frequent spats during his presidential campaign. Haley campaigned for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and actively campaigned against Trump in South Carolina.

“I will not stop until we fight a man that chooses not to disavow the KKK,” Haley once said on the trail with Rubio of Trump. (Trump has since repeatedly disavowed their support.) “That’s not who we want as president.”

The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2016

Trump shot back on Twitter, saying “the people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!”

Haley tweeted back, “Bless your heart.”

After her 2016 State of the Union response — which was critical of Trump’s brand of politics — Haley told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that Trump is one of the “angriest voices” and should not “throw stones” over political disagreements.

“The one that got me, I think, was when he started saying ban all Muslims,” she said after Trump proposed barring all foreign Muslims from entering the U.S. “When you’ve got immigrants that are coming here legally, we’ve never in the history of this country passed any laws or done anything based on race or religion.”

But after Trump won, she agreed to meet with him on Nov. 17 and the next day, speaking at the Federalist Society, she said his election was a rejection of both parties. “We must accept that Donald Trump’s election was not an affirmation of the way Republicans have conducted themselves,” she said. “He did not do it by celebrating the Republican Party.”

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power, who was appointed by Obama in 2013, delivered her final address to the U.N. on Tuesday and directed much of it at the incoming Trump administration and its relationship with Russia.

“I know some have said that this focus on Russia is simply the party that lost the recent presidential election being ‘sore losers,’ but it should worry every American that a foreign government interfered in our democratic process,” Power said, referencing the intelligence community belief that Russia hacked the election and Trump’s seeming reticence to take a harder stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Power also advocated continued allegiance to NATO, a Western alliance Trump has labeled “obsolete.”

“We must reassure our allies that we have their backs, and ensure that Russia pays a price for breaking the rules. That means maintaining our robust support for NATO, and make clear our nation’s steadfast commitment to treat an attack on any NATO member as an attack on us all.”