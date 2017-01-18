Lockdown Lifted at School After Search for Burglary Suspects, No Arrests Yet

by Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Hammond School was on a brief lock-down Wednesday afternoon as deputies were searching for two burglary suspects.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Old Wood Lane just before 1 p.m., authorities say.

When the homeowner was arriving to the residence, the victim told deputies a suspicious vehicle was in the driveway and two black males were seen fleeing.

One suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie and the other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

Details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

