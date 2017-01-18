Sketch Released of Burglary, Assault Suspect

by Kimberlei Davis

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a recent burglary and assault on the homeowner.

Deputies responded to a report that the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim when he returned to his home on Green Meadows Drive on January 12th around 1:30 p.m.

The suspects was allegedly hiding behind the door and took the victim’s cell phone before fleeing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries, deputies say.

The suspect is described as a black male. His is 5’8″ tall and weighs between 150 and 175 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy T-shirt and mustard colored pants. The suspect was wearing a black book bag.

If you have any information as to the identity of this suspect, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

