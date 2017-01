The Cost of Smoking

by Rochelle Dean

Columbia, S.C (WOLO) — If you have the habit of lighting up, it could be costing you more than just your health.

According to a new study by WalletHub.com the average smoker in South Carolina is burning some serious cash flow when it comes to their nicotine.

The study reveals people are spending an estimated 1.2 million dollars on their habit. The overall estimate is based on the cost of cigarettes, healthcare costs, and a loss of pay due to smoke related illness.