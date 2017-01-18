USC’s Love Story

Applications Due Thursday, January 19th at Noon

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC – All engaged couples, listen up! The Wedding Planning and Management class has begun planning for the USC Love Story. USC Love Story is a free wedding planned and managed by University of South Carolina’s Professor Annette Hoover and her Wedding Planning and Management class. The class will put together a dream wedding for one lucky couple chosen out of the applicants and will do all the planning and decision making from start to finish. The date of the wedding is March 26 th at 5:00 PM with a Garden of Love theme.

Engaged couples must be affiliated in some way to the University be it themselves or their family members to apply, and must agree to give up their control of all planning and decision making of the wedding to the class.

A disclaimer you should know about is that there can only be 3 bridesmaids, 3 groomsmen, and 100 guests. Any extra persons will have to be paid for by the bride and groom.

Here’s how YOU can apply:

Couples must submit a 500-word essay (with photo of the couple) or 3 minute video about how you are affiliated to USC, your love story, and why you should win the free wedding.

The deadline to apply is January 19th, 2017 by noon.

Couples need to submit applications (essay with photo or video) to usclovestorywedding2017@gmail.com

For more information on the USC Love Story wedding keep a lookout on their Facebook page USC Love Story 2017, their Instagram page @USClovestory2017, their Twitter page @usclovestory17, or their webpage https://usclovestory2017.wordpress.com.