Affidavit: Walterboro Woman Told Friend in August She Kidnapped Daughter

by ABC Team

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) – Gloria Williams confided to a friend in August that the girl everyone knew as her daughter had been kidnapped at birth, according to an affidavit released Wednesday in a Florida court.

The affidavit also shows Williams confessed to the kidnapping to another friend in 2015.

Williams was arrested Friday at her Walterboro home, accused of kidnapping a newborn baby from a Florida hospital.

Williams is accused of raising the baby, Kamiyah Mobley, as her own, and gave her a fake name, Alexis Manigo.

According to the affidavit, a tipster called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August and told officials Williams and Mobley were living in Walterboro.

“The tip states that the victim told her friend that the victim was kidnapped when she was a baby and listed as a missing person,” the affidavit reads.

Related: No Bond for SC Woman Accused of Kidnapping Newborn in Florida 18 Years Ago

Related: Woman Abducted as Newborn Speaks Out: ‘She Will Always Be Mom’

In November, another tip was made to the missing children’s center telling officials that Williams had admitted to the kidnapping.

When officers went to Walterboro to investigate the tips, they met with officials at Colleton County High School to get a copy of Manigo’s birth certificate and Social Security card.

The affidavit states the Social Security number Manigo was using is actually registered to a Virginia man who died in 1983. The birth certificate had also been faked.

On Tuesday, one of Manigo’s friends told People magazine that Manigo had confided in her two years earlier that she had been kidnapped. But the friend said Manigo let it go, because she considered Williams to be her mother. That information was also included in the affidavit.

Williams was denied bond in a court hearing Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida. Her next court date is set for Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, Manigo met with her birth family on Saturday.