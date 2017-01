City of Columbia to Host Water Utility Drop-in

by Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to help you get questions answered about your water utility bill.

City officials say they want to hold the series of water billing drop ins to give customers a chance to ask questions, meet face to faced with representatives and learn about the water billing process.

When: January 19, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM (stop by any time)

January 19, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM (stop by any time) Where: Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle