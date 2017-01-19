The Fifth Season: Prom Season

As prom approaches, you can one-stop shop this weekend

by Tyler Ryan

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–As prom season for schools across the country approaches, high school students start looking for the newest trends in style and fashion. As an alternative to spending days driving all around town, looking for dresses, tuxes, limos, and flowers, on Sunday the PromMania event offers one-stop shopping.

According to event organizer Tim Lawing from Tim’s Touch Florist in Lexington, local vendors from all areas of the prom experience will be on hand. Attendees will find tuxedo and dress consulting, hair style ideas and trends, limousine services, and more all at the Meadow Glenn Middle School in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.

Lawing says that tickets for the event are $7 in advance, and $10 at the door, with proceeds going to the Chris Myers Children’s Place.

Lawing and several local school students joined the Good Morning Columbia team for a fashion show, demonstrating new prom trends.

For more information on PromMania 2017, you can check out the Tim’s Touch website HERE.