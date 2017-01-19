Gamecock Men’s Basketball Legends Weekend Set For February 3-4

by SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and his staff announced on Wednesday plans for the 2017 Legends Weekend, which will be held Feb. 3-4 in Columbia. Weekend events will celebrate all Gamecock Legends, and highlight the 20th anniversary of the 1997 SEC championship team. The championship squad will be honored at halftime of the South Carolina versus Georgia contest, set for 2 p.m. ET, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The annual event begins on Friday evening with a reception in downtown Columbia, and continues on Saturday morning when the Legends attend shoot around before a Tip-Off Club Brunch honoring the group. An autograph session will be held pre-game with members of the 1997 SEC championship team on the concourse at Colonial Life Arena, before Carolina hosts Georgia at 2 p.m. The 1997 championship team will be highlighted in a halftime celebration on the court.

For more information on the 2017 Legends Weekend, please contact Jarett Gerald in the South Carolina Men’s Basketball office at 803-777-6829, or via email at geraldje@mailbox.sc.edu.

Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updated details on the 2017 Legends Weekend. Fans can purchase tickets for South Carolina’s remaining home contests by calling 1-800-4SC-FANS, or by visiting the Gamecock Ticket Office website at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets.