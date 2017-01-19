Gamecocks Postgame with Martin, Thornwell after Florida Win

by Greg Brzozowski

Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin and senior guard Sindarius Thornwell discuss Carolina’s 57-53 win over Florida Wednesday night, as No. 24 USC (15-3, 5-0) handed the No. 19 Gators (14-4, 5-1) their first loss in SEC play while staying undefeated in conference themselves.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports for extended postgame reaction to hear coach Martin and Thornwell break down the victory, the home-court advantage they’re building at Colonial Life Arena, and the garnet and black’s next task at No. 5 Kentucky Saturday.