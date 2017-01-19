GMA Gets People’s Choice Award

by Rochelle Dean

New York, Ny. (WOLO) — Good Morning America is recognized as your favorite daytime television hosting team. The GMA crew won the People’s Choice Award Wednesday, and Thursday morning took time out to say thank you to all of the viewers who voted to make them their preferred choice for national news.

The People’s Choice award dates back to 1975 and acknowledges stand outs in the fields of Music, Art, Movies and Television.

You can catch GMA at 7AM during the weekdays right here on ABC Columbia immediately after your local morning show Good Morning Columbia.