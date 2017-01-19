Preliminary Autopsy Results Released for White Knoll HS Student

by Kimberlei Davis

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Lexington County Coroner further testing is needed before a final cause of death can be determined for 16-year-old Brett Williams.

Margaret Fisher said Williams’ death was related to a recent illness and he tested positive for Influenza B on January 14th.

Following his diagnosis, Williams’ symptoms worsened significantly.

Fisher said it could take weeks for all the final test results are in.

