RCSD: Finger Print Leads to Arrest of Richland County Robbery Suspect

by Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A finger print left at a crime scene led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man wanted in at least three robberies, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Chico Jermaine Bell is charged with three counts of strong armed robbery in Richland County and will likely face additional charges for his alleged role in a string of strong armed robberies in Forest Acres and West Columbia.

On December 12th, Bell is accused of going to the Dollar General located in the 7900 block of Wilson Boulevard, pretended to purchase an item and then stole cash from the register when the employee opened it, deputies say.

The next day, Bell allegedly went to the the Circle K located in the 3000 block of Broad River Road and committed the same crime.

Then on January 3rd, he’s accused of stealing cash for the Wilson Boulevard Dollar General store; however, this time deputies say Bell left a print behind.

Columbia Police have charged Bell with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He’s accused of stealing money at gunpoint from clerks at the Family Dollar located in the 3000 block of Farrow Road on December 18th and the Exxon gas station in the 300 block of Greystone Boulevard on December 21st.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Download the ABC Columbia app for iPhone or Android