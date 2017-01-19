Skeletal Remains Could Be Missing Newberry County Man

by Kimberlei Davis

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Skeletal remains found Wednesday in the Silverstreet area could be those of a missing man.

Donnie Richardson, 60, had not been seen or heard from since November 26, 2016 and deputies say clothing found yesterday match the description of what he was last seen wearing.

Authorities say using a SLED helicopter they spotted clothing lying on the ground in a dense hardwood tree thicket located approximately ¼ mile from Richardson’s home.

“While this is certainly not the ending to this investigation we hoped for, at least now the family can have closure,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to this family and we will continue to have them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said no foul play is suspected at this time.

A positive identification could take several weeks.

