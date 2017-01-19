SLED, ATF Investigating Fire at Bishopville Post Office in Lee County

by ABC Team

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – Firefighters responded to a fire early Thursday morning at the Bishopville Post Office, according to United States Postal Inspection Service South Carolina Agent In Charge Steve Stebbins.

Stebbins said the fire was set.

He added the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are assisting Bishopville Police and the Lee County Fire Department in the investigation.

Stebbins was unable to provide us with any additional information.

Firefighters with Darlington County Fire District are helping to fight the fire.

Bishopville is about 10 miles east of Darlington County.