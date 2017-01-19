Threat Made at White Knoll High School

by Stephanie Savage

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A student reported an anonymous rumor being passed among students that included a threat to White Knoll High School.

Acting in accordance with Board Policy and district procedure, administrators immediately informed the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department of the incident through the School Resource Officer.

After identifying and interviewing the individual who made the threat, the Sheriff’s Department determined that he was not a credible threat.

The district takes any rumor like this very seriously and investigates each rumor carefully and thoroughly.

The district also encourages students to immediately report any rumors they hear to a school administrator or School Resource Officer and has a Tip Line (803-821-1232) where students, parents and others can anonymously report concerns.