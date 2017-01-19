Thursday Morning Menu

by Rochelle Dean

Columbia, S.C (WOLO) — It’s Thursday and we have your Morning Menu full of all things happening here in the Midlands.

You can find out what makes your water bill flow. The city of Columbia is hosting a water utility drop-in from 6pm until 8pm at the Lourie Center at 1650 Park Circle.

During the event, find out how to read your water meter and how a bill is estimated. Crews will be on hand to answer all of your questions.

Also happening Thursday, the Inaugural opening new doors team is holding a job session to give people a second chance to get back on their feet.

Anyone convicted of a felon is invited to find out what employment opportunities are out there. Learn everything from Federal bonding, how to have prior charges or convictions expunged from your record and explore how to go about getting pardons.

Children are NOT allowed, and those planning to attend are asked to come dressed professionally.

the event runs from 10AM until 2PM at 3907 Ensor Avenue inside the Eau Claire Print Building.

And finally Join Good Morning Columbia for our new series Furry Friend Friday where you’ll be able to meet and maybe even adopt a lovable animal from Pets Inc.