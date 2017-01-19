Tigers Face No. 11 Louisville Tonight

• Clemson is 28th in the latest KenPom national rating. According to the site, the Tigers have faced the nation’s sixth-toughest schedule. The Tigers were No. 42 in the RPI on Wednesday as well.

• The Tiger program last defeated a ranked ACC team on its home court on March 4, 2007 in Blacksburg, Va., a 75-74 win at Virginia Tech.

• Clemson faces a top-25 team in Louisville, the fourth ranked opponent the Tigers have competed against in the last five games. The Tigers beat a top-20 Louisville team in Greenville last season.

SERIES HISTORY

CU Series W-L record: Louisville leads 4-1

Streak: Clemson won the most recent meeting

TIGER TRACKS

• The Tigers are in search of their biggest win of the season Thursday. The Cardinals are No. 8 in the latest RPI and No. 9 according to KenPom, while holding top-12 rankings in both national polls as well.

• Jaron Blossomgame enters Thursday’s contest with four straight 20-point games. Last season, he set a personal best by posting 20+ in five straight ACC games, the longest such streak by a Tiger since Horace Grant in 1986-87.

• Blossomgame ranks second in the ACC in conference games with a 60 percent shooting mark, making 42 of 70 attempts from the field.

• Blossomgame needs just three rebounds to pass Devin Booker (728) for 10th place in Clemson history.

• Gabe DeVoe has already set career highs for assists (44) and steals (28) as a junior, leading the Tigers in both statistical categories. He also tied his sophomore high of 31 three-point goals in Clemson’s most recent game.

• Avry Holmes has made at least one three-point goal in 13 straight games, and needs one to match his career-long streak of 14 set on two occasions.