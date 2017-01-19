The Township goes old school Saturday night

The Kings and Queens of Hip-Hop appear in Columbia over the weekend.

by Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–If you are fan of “old school” rap and hip-hop, Saturday night promises to entertain as the “Kings and Queens of Hip Hop” tour comes to Columbia.

DMX, Ja Rule, Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, and many others will appear at the Township Auditorium.

Rap artist Saraphim Benjamin says that there will be more than eight artists performing at the show, which starts at 7:00PM. “It’s gonna be crazy. Energy will be super,” says Rock Ransome.

Ransome, Benjamin, and DJ Iceberg spoke with GMC’s Tyler Ryan Friday morning on the show.

