Traffic Stop Nets Drug Arrests in Sumter

by Kimberlei Davis

1/3 Marvis Darrell Jackson

2/3 Trumaine Nelson

3/3 Money





SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A traffic stop on Interstate 95 ended with two Maryland men arrested on drug charges.

Wednesday, Sumter County deputies initiated a traffic stop which resulted in the arrests of 26-year-old Marvis Darrell Jackson of Greencastle, Maryland and 26-year-old Trumaine Nelson of Hagerstown, Maryland.

A search of the car and the men yielded six grams of marijuana, over $13,000 in cash, a clear bag with four bluish-colored pills thought to be Oxycodone and beer bottles, deputies say.

Both were charged with possession of marijuana, 28 grams or less and open container.

Jackson is also charged with the manufacture or possession of drugs.

Nelson is on parole in the state of Maryland, deputies say.

The pair allegedly told deputies they were cousins and were on their way to visit family members, but later changed their stories when interviewed.

Both men are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Download the ABC Columbia app for iPhone or Android