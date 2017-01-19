United Way Offers Free Tax Help

by Kimberlei Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tax time is right around the corner, this year’s deadline is April 18.

There is a lot that goes into preparing your taxes, and not everyone can afford to pay a professional to do it for them.

If you prepare them yourself, you may be missing out on some deductions, but the United Way can help.

Certain low-income families who earn $64,000 or less have an opportunity to have volunteers help them with tax preparations using MyFreeTaxes.com, United Way’s online tool powered by H&R Block.

In partnership with The Cooperative Ministry, United Way will also offer free in-person filing assistance, beginning as early as Monday, January 23, to households earning $54,000 or less through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA uses IRS-certified volunteers to provide basic income tax return preparation and electronic filing to qualified individuals throughout the Midlands.

The program has gone on for some time and made a huge difference; last year, the Cooperative Ministry volunteers completed 6,208 refunds in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Orangeburg and Newberry counties.

Eligible participants should bring a valid photo ID, Social Security card for all household members, W2s, bank account information, and other supporting documents. For a complete listing of this year’ Tax Prep Sites visit uway.org/myfreetaxes or call United Way’s 2-1-1.

