Deputies Investigate Deadly Shooting

by Stephanie Savage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night. It happened around 9PM in the 6500 block of Camelot Street in Columbia.

Authorities said deputies responded to a shots fired call. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are gathering information from potential witnesses. If you have any information that could help authorities, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.