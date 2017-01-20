Donald Trump’s Inauguration in Photos Jan 20, 2017 11:01 AM EST by Kimberlei Davis 1/5 President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5 President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5 Dawn breaks behind the Capitol Dome as last minute preparations continue for swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5 Inaugural attendees move through demonstrators attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5 President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive to a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. Show Caption Hide Caption Facebook0TwitterPinterest0EmailMore0 Related Trump’s Former Campaign Manager Recalls R... Protesters Planning to Disrupt Donald Trump’... Jerusalem Mayor Posts Video Praising Trump, Slams ... LIVE: Donald Trump Sworn In as 45th President of t...