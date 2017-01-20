Funeral Services Set for White Knoll Baseball Player

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A White Knoll sophomore who had committed to USC baseball will have Funeral Services Saturday.

16 year old Brett Williams died Tuesday.

The Lexington county coroner said, 16-year-old Brett Williams had been diagnosed with influenza B.

Visitation is Friday 5-7pm at Caughman Harman Funeral Home.

Williams Funeral is set for Saturday at 11am at Northside Baptist Church.

Friends of the star athlete said Williams had an infectious personality and a God fearing spirit.

“He was very genuine, loving, and heartfelt,” Williams classmate, Isaak Savage said.

After news got out about his passing grieving classmates, teachers, and coaches sent prayers to his family.

“Lord I just ask you to just allow us to feel your peace, your hope, and your mercy God as we continue to live each and every single day to glorify you god,” Savage said in a video praying with his classmates.