Furry Friend Friday: Meet Sally

by Rochelle Dean

West Columbia, S.C (WOLO) — It’s Furry Friend Friday and our Pet of the week is Sally. This adorable 8 year old hound mix is a calm and docile dog who loves long walks and even longer naps. Trainers and counselors at Pets Inc. say Sally has been with them since 2015 and is looking for her forever home.

This sweet girl is a perfect companion for someone with older children, or an adult who loves to lounge around and give her plenty of love and attention. While officials say she is good with other dogs, she is most likely best suited for a home without other dogs.

To find out more about Sally or the other cats and dogs available for adoption check out their website http://www.petsinc.org